Chainsaw wielding man barricades himself in Summerland store Friday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Chainsaw wielding man barricades himself in Summerland store Friday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Chainsaw wielding man surrenders after one hour stand-off in Summerland

The man barricaded himself in the Trout Creek gas station store

A man wielding an active chainsaw who had barricaded himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland eventually was arrested Friday night (Oct. 22).

According to RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau, at around 7 p.m., a man was walking around the Trout Creek Liquor Store with a chainsaw going when he made his way to the gas station store beside it.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

“We brought out our dog and negotiator and our Emergency Response Team because it was a pretty dynamic situation when someone has a chainsaw,” said Manseau.

After one hour, the man surrendered without incident.

No one was injured in the chaotic incident.

In speaking with the owners of the gas station, the man came into the store acting very erratically carrying a running chainsaw. He damaged several parts of the store and threw some things around before surrendering.

All the staff were shaken up but not harmed, they said.

RCMP confirmed that the man is being held in custody until his first appearance in court. His age and residency are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Havoc at Summerland gas station

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brash morning shooting directly outside B.C. hospital

Just Posted

The Village of Lumby bylaw office has seen another increase in complaints in 2021, with 165 new files this past quarter. (Morning Star file photo)
‘Historic’ year for Lumby bylaw complaints

A vehicle incident has led to a power outage in Vernon east of Keddleston Road Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (BC Hydro photo)
Vehicle crash knocks out power for more than 1,100 Vernon residents

Shannon Lester and Endrene Shepherd present Sea of Love at the Lake Country Art Gallery, on now until Nov. 20. (Lake Country Art Gallery photo)
Lake Country artists bring Sea of Love to gallery

You have to submit completed nomination forms before you can run for office. File photo.
Residents call for randomized ballots in Vernon elections