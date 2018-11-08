Chair, vice-chair named for Vernon board of education

The School District 22 board of education held the inaugural meeting Nov. 7 with the newly elected school trustees.
The trustees, who will be serving a four-year term, took their Oath of Office, signed the Code of Ethics and elected Robert Lee as board chairperson and Gen Acton as vice-chair.
The other members of the new board are Mollie Bono, Jenn Comazzetto, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen and Tom Williamson.
The first board meeting of the newly-elected board of education will be in the Kalamalka Secondary library on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
