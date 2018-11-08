Chair, vice-chair named for Vernon board of education

The new board of education, comprised of trustees Mollie Bono (left), Mark Olsen, vice-chair Gen Acton, chairperson Robert Lee, Lori Mindnich, Jenn Comazzetto and Tom Williamson held their inaugural meeting Nov. 7. (Photo submitted)

The School District 22 board of education held the inaugural meeting Nov. 7 with the newly elected school trustees.

The trustees, who will be serving a four-year term, took their Oath of Office, signed the Code of Ethics and elected Robert Lee as board chairperson and Gen Acton as vice-chair.

The other members of the new board are Mollie Bono, Jenn Comazzetto, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen and Tom Williamson.

The first board meeting of the newly-elected board of education will be in the Kalamalka Secondary library on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

