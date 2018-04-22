Chamber community excellence finalists announced

Peter Rotzetter, first vice president and volunteer Rhonda Keating pore over Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards nominees. The winners will be announced at the ceremony April 28. (Photo submitted)

Another year brings another record number of community excellence finalists.

Finalists have been announced for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards April 28. As of the deadline, 94 businesses, organizations and/or volunteers were nominated in 10 categories – many with more than one nomination received.

The winners will be announced at the MASH 4077 event in the Centennial Theatre followed by an evening of fun and networking in Centennial Hall.

“We will be recognizing the best in our community – local businesses and community members that have demonstrated a pursuit for excellence in service and innovation,” said Andrew Laird, Chamber president. “The awards also promote responsible leadership, mentoring and volunteerism within the community.”

The nominees are:

Chris Heidt – Tekamar Mortgages Rising Star Award: Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze, Bosley’s, Gathering Grounds, Once Upon a Vines, The Butcher’s Wife, The Wild Oak Cafe

VantageOne Credit Union Micro Business of the Year: By the Numbers Bookkeeping; Edge of the Earth Vineyard, Frosted Tier, Full Circle Memory Beads, Happy Buddha Belly, Penny’s Pit Stop, Sundridge Designs, Tekamar Mortgages – Chris Heidt, The Maple B&B, Triple ‘B’ Contracting

Blackwell Building Movers Small Business of the Year: Armstrong Bottle Depot, Armstrong Fitbody Bootcamp, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Curriebird Yoga Studio, Escape Tanning & Esthetics, Final Touch, Fresh Valley Farms, Fortune Creek Kennels, Grassroots Health Hut, Patricia Paterson CA, Seas Stars Kids Boutique, Senad Sijercic – Notary, The Brown Derby Café, The Twisted Purl Yarn Studio, The Wild Oak Café, Your Dollar Store with More – Armstrong

Community Futures North Okanagan Mid Size Business of the Year: Armstrong Collision, Country West Supply, Country Bakery, Fairways Bistro & Catering, Fortune Creek Pharmacy, Heinmann & Sons Masonry, Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services.

Hub International Barton Insurance Corporate Business of the Year: Armstrong Regional Co-operative, Askews Foods, Gambrinus Malting, Rancho Vignola, Rossworn Henderson LLP, Valley First Credit Union – Armstrong.

Shepherds Home Hardware & Outdoor Living Centre Employee of the Year : Candice Schneider – Wild Oak Café, Diane Strohm – Armstrong Veterinary Clinic, Joann Prentis – Tuckers Restaurant & Heaton Place Retirement Centre, Kirstie Van Diest – Armstrong A&W, Kristy Danbrook – VantageOne Armstrong, Leah Pawlitschek – Country Bakery, Rick Hand – Shepherds Home Hardware, Rita Snider – Gathering Grounds, Melaney Campbell – Country Bakery, Tara Horton – The Brown Derby Café, Tom Danforth – IDA Fortune Creek Pharmacy, Marion Wiebe – Country Bakery

Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Revitalization & Innovation Award: Armstrong Flower & gift Shop, Armstrong Optometry, Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre, Askews Foods – Armstrong, Fieldstone Organics, McDonalds – Armstrong, One Stop Automotive, Rancho Vignola, Rhinocorp Composite Solutions, The Wild Oak Cafe

Township of Spallumcheen Hospitality and Tourism Award: Armstrong Farmers’ Market, Asparagus Community Theatre, Cheese! It’s A Natural, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Edge of the Earth Vineyard, Interior Provincial Exhibition, Kin RV Park, MetalFest, North Okanagan Shuswap Barn Quilt Trail, Rods ‘n’ Rails, The Brown Derby Café, The Twisted Purl Yarn Studio

Hytec – A Division of Kohler Organization of the Year: Armstrong Lions Club, Armstrong Spallumcheen Bargain Bin, Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society, Haugen Healthcare Society, Kindale Developmental Association, The Armstrong Ladies Club

City of Armstrong Volunteer of the Year: AS Bargain Bin Volunteers, Brittany Hill-Lonergan, Carmen Peterson, Emily Gunning, Jessica Krueger, Iya Taylor, Maureen Karin, Nancy Visser, Nettie Karr.

“These awards are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the dynamic and diverse group of people who make an important contribution to the quality of life Armstrong and Spallumcheen.” said Patti Noonan, executive director. “We are pleased with the record number of overall nominations this year, as well as the thought put into some of the submissions. We are also pleased to have received an increased number of nominations for Employee of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.”

In addition to a trophy designed by Final Touch, each winner will receive a gift basket sponsored by Rancho Vignola.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments and no host bar – including a signature Gin and Sin cocktail provided by the Short and Tall Caesar Co. The show begins at 7 p.m. featuring emcees Sean Newton and Phil Hughes as well as a performance by members of Asparagus Community Theatre.

In addition to a Treasure Chest sponsored by Imagine Words & Music, there will be a Wine Wall, balloon pop and a Hot Lips and Klinger Look-A-Like contest.

“Thank you to our event sponsors Rancho Vignola, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Gambrinus Malting, Armstrong Regional Co-operative, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Quaaout Lodge, The Morning Star, Cellar Candy and Imagine Words and Music, as well as our award and gift basket sponsors,” said Donna Steeves, vice president Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The MASH 4077 after party will feature MASH Trivia, entertainment, door prize draws and small bites from the Legion Mess Hall. The evening will draw to a close with the announcement of the lucky winner of a Revelstoke Mountain Resort vacation package – ticket holder must be in attendance.

A limited number of tickets for the gala are available – $25 per person – at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, call 250 546 8155 or email manager@aschamber.com.

Related: Chamber solutes excellence

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.