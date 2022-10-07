Chamber president running for Armstrong council

Sean Newton says chamber experience gives him in-depth understanding of community’s issues

The president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is making a bid for city council.

Sean Newton says his time with the chamber has given him an in-depth understanding of the issues affecting the community.

Newton has been engaged in Armstrong’s business and cultural scenes since 1996. He currently works as the general manager of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village in Salmon Arm and was previously the general manager of Caravan Farm Theatre.

Newton has three leading principles: transparency, sustainability and livability.

On transparency, he promises to offer an open and honest relationship in the business proceedings of local government.

“It’s important that council provides public engagement in all development, rezoning and funding that may impact the uniqueness of Armstrong or quality of life for residents,” he said.

Where sustainability is concerned, he aims to ensure that the city’s investments in infrastructure are pragmatic and affordable and that they make use of renewable energy sources. Newton also says preservation of the wetlands is “imperative.”

“Armstrong must increase cooperation with Spallumcheen in shared services (water and waste), growth management and transportation, and ensure doctor retention and medical access,” he said, adding the city needs to continue to build its tourism sector and solve current housing problems.

On ensuring livability in Armstrong, Newton wants to preserve parks and green spaces and create a more walkable downtown, while maintaining its character. He aims to begin a strategy toward smart development to help recruit skilled workers, as well as help families to stay in the community through incentives for suites and carriage houses, and “work with provincial and federal partners for co-ops, community land trusts and equity partnerships.”

Voters will head to the polls to elect a new council Oct. 15 while mayor Joe Cramer was acclaimed.

Brendan Shykora

