Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Columbia-Shuswap chambers of commerce are uniting to request action ensuring local economies will not be harmed by mountain caribou protection plans.

The plans, currently in a draft state, might result in the closure of some backcountry areas to human use.

“The Salmon Arm, Sicamous and District, South Shuswap and Revelstoke Chambers of Commerce have come together as the representatives of business in their respective communities to ensure business owners and community members are made aware and educated on this issue,” a press release from the chambers reads.

Closure of areas to snowmobile traffic is recommended in the draft caribou recovery plan for the Frisby-Boulder-Queest herd. It is feared that wider closures could be instituted by the Federal government under Section 11 of the Species at Risk act if the province does not introduce a plan to protect the caribou herds in time.

The deadline for public consultation on the issue of the caribou management plans has been extended from May 3 to May 31.

Read More: CSRD Board backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

Read More: Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

According to the chambers, the closure of backcountry areas would lead to significant economic loss for the communities they represent. The release from the chambers states that lost employment in the tourism, forestry and energy sectors could displace people from the communities.

“Towns and cities that do not feel they will be directly impacted by the rural backcountry closures need to understand that our neighbouring community members will lose jobs and their ability to contribute to our economy by way of tourism and consumer purchasing will come to an immediate halt,” the release from the chambers reads.

Read More: Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

Read More: Snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

The chambers of commerce are imploring the public to become informed on the issue of the caribou recovery plans and sign an online petition at www.change.org/p/province-of-bc-back-country-access-is-being-threatened-in-british-columbia. The provincial government is also collecting public input through an online feedback form which can be accessed online at https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/193557?lang=en. A copy of the feedback form can also be printed and mailed in to the government or dropped off at any of the participating chambers of commerce.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Financial – and Vernon – institution leaving downtown
Next story
Blocks walk for Vernon matriarch

Just Posted

Start the presses: Writing and Publishing program returns to Vernon

An Information Night is planned for individuals who are interested in the program on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Room E102 of the Vernon campus.

Mother’s day picnic offered at Vernon Orchard

Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

Blocks walk for Vernon matriarch

Walk For Alzheimer’s drew about 100 participants on a hot, sunny Sunday to help raise funds

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Vernon high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

B.C. man’s challenge of controversial LNG pipeline in hands of NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

Municipality conducting search for permanent chief administrative officer

Vaisakhi celebrations a colorful cultural feast in the Okanagan

The Vaisakhi celebrations were a colorful exhibition of culture.

Two cats missing after fire guts home in Peachland

Multiple firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Most Read