Change of creek course closes popular Vernon trail

The original BX Creek Trail from the dog park to Haynes Road is no longer passable says RDNO

The changing course of BX Creek in recent years has caused the Regional District of North Okanagan to close the original BX Creek Trail from the BX Dog Park to Haynes Road. (Photo courtesy of David Thomas)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is closing the original BX Creek Trail.

The announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page Thursday, April 22.

The trail is no longer passable from the BX Dog Park to Haynes Road because of the changing course of BX Creek over recent years.

“The trail currently being used by park users runs through private property, so please do not trespass,” said the RDNO.

Regional district parks and trails staff will work toward the restoring of this trail section once the installation of a new sediment pond and removal of the existing intake dam has been completed.

