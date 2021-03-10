Changes are coming to Armstrong waste collection services starting May 1, 2021. (SCV photo)

Changes coming to Armstrong waste collection services

Starting May 1, food waste will be collected curbside, automated garbage collected bi-weekly

Changes are coming to Armstrong’s waste collection services.

The city has partnered with SCV Waste Solutions, a local company, to provide municipal solid waste collection.

Starting May 1, SCV will provide waste collection using the following tiered system:

  • Weekly manual food waste collection from one city-supplied food waste bin containing a maximum of 22 kg (40 lbs)
  • Bi-weekly automated garbage collection from one 240-litre city supplied garbage cart
  • Bi-weekly manual green waste collection in resident-provided containers or compostable bags
(City of Armstrong photo)

The collection schedule has been broken into three sections. On Monday, trucks will service the areas south of Rosedale Avenue and east of Pleasant Valley Road. Tuesday collection will cover north of Rosedale and south and east of Pleasant Valley Road/Boulevard, including both sides of Rosedale Ave. On Wednesday collection will take place south and west of Pleasant Valley and include both sides of the road/boulevard.

Residents will receive a newsletter in April advising of the changes.

To make sure containers are collected each week, residents are advised to place containers at the curb before 7 a.m., but not before 4 a.m., on their collection day.

All containers must also be placed with wheels positioned away from the road or lane so that they’re visible to collectors. The bins must not obstruct roadways, driveways or sidewalks.

Residents should also keep in mind that the automated collection trucks need one metre of space around containers in order to operate.

For more information or updates about waste collection, visit the City of Armstrong website or contact SCV Waste Solutions directly at 250-540-9300.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
