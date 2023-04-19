Changes to Vernon pool, parks fees seek input

Recreation Services looking at setting new rates for 2024

The public has a chance to weigh in on how much the city charges to jump in the pool, go for a skate or rent public spaces.

The City of Vernon parks department and Greater Vernon Recreation Services (GVRS) are seeking public input to assist in assessing appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage, as well as identify a clear, consistent, and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving forward.

The city and GVRS have retained an independent consulting firm, Innovate Planning & Co., to do a comprehensive review of user fees for Vernon parks (this does not include Greater Vernon Athletic Park) and all indoor recreation facilities operated by GVRS.

A public survey is now open at engagevernon.ca/parksandrecreation, until May 19.

Additionally, information booths will be set up at various locations and events in the community to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with the consultants and/or GVRS staff and learn more about the project, including:

• April 20 Vernon Farmers’ Market 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• April 21 Village Green Shopping Centre 1 to 3 p.m.

• April 22 Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The timing for the Recreation and Parks Fees Assessment is based on the recommendation from the 2018 Recreation Master Plan that identified a review of the Recreation and Parks Fees and Charges be completed as a medium-term and medium priority. Like many municipalities, Vernon’s fees process is without an explicit framework for establishing fees.

Currently, fee increases are based on: CPI, August to August; staff wages; utilities, insurance, carbon tax and neighbouring communities’ fees

The completion of the Recreation and Parks Fees assessment is to align with the budget process in August 2023 to set rates for 2024.

READ MORE: Dog park closed for 2 days in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon affords city new active living centre for 2026

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Figure SkatingrecreationSwimmingVernon