Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run

At the time, residents heard screaming and police arrived to a man injured near the beach

A Penticton man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that took place in the early morning hours of July 21, 2019 at Skaha Lake beach.

Residents reported hearing screams coming from the area of the 200-block of Elm Avenue at about 4:25 a.m. Mounties found a man at the beach front area who had sustained a serious injury to his lower body, according to media relations officers Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The area, and turnaround near the Tickleberry’s building, was cordoned off with police tape most of the morning of that day.

“Police were told that the alleged victim was cycling in the area when he was stuck by the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge dually pickup truck, that had reportedly veered off the travel portion of the roadway and onto the grass. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene towards South Main Street,” according to a news release from O’Donaghey at the time.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

“As a result of the continued investigation, police have since recovered a vehicle they believe to be involved in the hit and run, which is being considered an isolated event at this time,” said O’Donaghey.

Simranjit Pandher, 25, is set to appear next on March 10 in Penticton Provincial Court to consult legal counsel. He is charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to the July 2019 incident.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

