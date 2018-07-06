UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

The driver of a semi-truck is facing 29 charges in the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, RCMP said Friday.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury. He was driving for Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. at the time of the crash.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation into the April 6 crash, including at least 60 interviews and more than 6,000 photos.

“It takes time to gather all those evidence to facts, in addition we have to collect expert reports. That process took some time,” said Supt. Derek Williams.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Most of the injured players have been released from hospital.

Sidhu was not hurt. He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

READ MORE: Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

He will remain in custody until his first court appearance next week.

– with files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Hazmat incident closes Peanut Pool

Popular Vernon attraction expected to be reopened Saturday

Vernon RCMP save overdose victim

Armed with naloxene, Vernon North Okanagan officers able to save man

Community Futures North Okanagan announces new Loans Coordinator

Vernon’s Scot McNair joins the team

Community weekend to open Vernon’s Kal Tire Place North

Vernon Vipers, Loverboy, Platinum Blonde, local music, market kick off opening weekend

Okanagan junior lacrosse playoffs begin with emergency referees

Games in Vernon and Kamloops delayed as league referees fail to show in either city

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Penticton woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

A search of Stephany Heppner’s car yielded items like suspected fentanyl and fraudulent documents

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Salmon Arm police cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that injured man

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man whose knee was broken

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Most Read