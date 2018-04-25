Andrea DeMeer RCMP continue to investigate and were back at Princeton Secondary School Tuesday morning.

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Charges may be laid following the seizure of a replica handgun at Princeton Secondary School.

RCMP Const. Chad Parsons said police are still investigating the incident, which occurred Monday when a student produced a starter pistol and showed it to his friends.

Related: Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Imitation firearms can be prohibited under the Criminal Code, said Parsons.

“Charges could be possible in a case like this.”

Parsons said while replica firearms and starter pistols normally have safety features like plugged barrels and bright orange hand grips, this imitation was painted black.

“This one was modified…This firearm that we seized yesterday, it would be very hard to determine [whether or not it was real.]”

Parsons said a replica weapon has the potential to intimidate or frighten others, and also puts the person possessing it at risk.

Had the school been placed in lock down and RCMP arrived “that person could potentially be in a very dangerous situation and [it could] put the members in a very hard place to make a hard call.”

School administrators confiscated the pistol without incident.

The school community was shaken, said principal Patrick Kaiser.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office
Next story
Beez, Eggheads spell beautifully

Just Posted

‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

UPDATE: Polson Avengers find needles

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Final say on solid waste plan

RDNO online survey on solid waste management plan ends Sunday

Two Okanagan cities listed in Top 20 “rattiest” list

Rats. The Okanagan has them and they’re really a problem in two cities, according to this list.

Beez, Eggheads spell beautifully

Literacy Society of North Okanagan’s annual adult spelling team attracts 28 teams and raises $28,000

Students on the run

Vernon district cross country run at DND fields this afternoon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Armstrong incident shocks employee

Worker transported to hospital following possible electrical shock at store

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Most Read