A single vehicle accident cut power to nearly 2,000 Lumby and Whitevale residents Saturday, July 21. (File photo)

Charges pending after accident cuts power in Lumby

A single vehicle accident cut power to 1,905 Whitevale and Lumby residents Saturday, July 21

Several Whitevale and Lumby residents were left without electricity after a vehicle knocked down a power pole Saturday night.

Lumby and District Fire Department chief Tony Clayton said his crew responded to the scene of the accident on Whitevale Road, which cut power to 1,905 customers, to shut down traffic and await a BC Hydro crew around 6 p.m. July 21.

“A single vehicle ran into the power pole,” Clayton said, noting that upon his arrival, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. “For some reason, they left the road and hit the pole.”

Clayton said witnesses on scene reported that the occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

Vernon-North Okanagan Sgt. Colby Attlesey said RCMP investigated the scene and have been in contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, who has been cooperative with police.

“We’re still trying to speak to the driver, but we know who it is,” Attlesey said.

Charges against the driver are pending.

The road was closed intermittently until BC Hydro arrived to restore the power and direct traffic. Power was restored at 7:54 p.m.

