Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

Charges are pending against the driver of a commercial vehicle after a 35 year-old man from Alberta was struck and killed 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The Revelstoke RCMP received word of the incident around 3 p.m. on April 28.

According to a media release the man was standing alongside his pickup truck and camper when he was hit by a flat deck truck.

The British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) dispatched a helicopter to the scene; however the man was pronouced dead as BCAS arrived.

RCMP, the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are investigating.

More to follow.

