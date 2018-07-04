(Delta Police Department photo)

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car in B.C.

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Police are recommending criminal charges after two young kids were left in an overheating vehicle at Tsawwassen Mills early Canada Day weekend.

Delta Police arrived on scene just after 5 p.m. and had to break the windows to free the five- and three-year-old children.

Onlookers had called police after trying but failing to get the five-year-old to unlock the car doors.

“When our officer arrived on scene he discovered the children trapped in the hot vehicle sweating profusely, crying, and with bright red faces,” says police spokersperson Cris Leykauf.

The three-year-old was found strapped into a car seat in the blazing sun, Leykauf added, and was breathing irregularly when he was taken from the car.

READ MORE: What’s it like inside a hot car in the sun?

Paramedics took the two kids to hospital where they were treated and then released.

Their father got back to his car about 10 minutes after the kids were rescued.

“Police spoke with the father at length about the dangers of leaving young children in a vehicle on a warm or hot day,” says Leykauf.

“If not for the observant and caring people who were shopping and working at the mall, this might have ended differently.”

The Ministry of Children and Family Development will be investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000
Next story
Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Just Posted

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

A Lake Country resident offers her advice and price range for her Vernon wedding

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

Youth triathletes enjoying sizzling season

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Most Read