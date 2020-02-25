Chase rail blockade resumes after four-day truce

A four day truce between Secwepemc protesters and CP Rail came to an end last night with the reestablishment of a rail blockade in Chase.
The blockade, located across from the Neskonlith Hall, resumed Monday evening after being halted last week after one day of protest. The four-day truce was struck between protesters and CP on the condition the blockade would resume after 96 hours if the protesters’ demands were not met.
CP’s CEO took those demands and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking that he meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss the construction of an LNG pipeline poised to run through Wet’suwet’en territory and the removal of RCMP from the area.
“CP rail sent that letter to Justin Trudeau; it had absolutely no effect,” said Anushka Azadi, a protester at the Chase blockade. “Trudeau still will not meet with the hereditary leaders. We are still not meeting on equal grounds and we will not stop until we do.”
CP called Chase protesters prior to the blockade being set up at 8 p.m. Monday evening in attempts to negotiate but no agreement was reached.
