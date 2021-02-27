Chase RCMP held two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight in their detachment’s cells on Feb. 6. (File Photo)

Chase RCMP hold two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight

The two seperate incidents took place less than an hour apart.

Cells at the Chase RCMP detachment were full on Feb. 6. after responding to two disturbances which required holding people overnight.

A recent police report states RCMP were called at 8:02 p.m. by a woman who reported that her roommate was intoxicated, yelling and banging on her door. When police arrived they were told that the intoxicated man had left.

At 9:14 that same evening, the RCMP received another call from the same caller saying the man had not left and was now damaging the house. When police returned, the man was in the yard. He was arrested for mischief and held at the Chase RCMP detachment overnight.

At 9:42 p.m., less than half an hour after the first disturbance, the police received another call about a drunk and disorderly individual in the Lee Creek area. The caller requested help from police with an intoxicated and verbally-abusive family member.

Police found the man in question outside on the house’s driveway and arrested him for mischief; he was also taken to the Chase detachment and held overnight.

RCMP

