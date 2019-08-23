Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Chase RCMP continue to search for missing person Travis Allen Sauls and could use your help.

Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14, 2019. He is described as First Nations, 33, five feet seven inches (170 cm), 186 lbs (84 kg), average build, brown hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Sauls is urged to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

