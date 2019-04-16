Check, mates: North Okanagan students make right chess moves

Trio of elementary students from Vernon and Coldstream win or come second at Kelowna event

North Okanagan students Rylan Terleski of Coldstream Elementary School (from left), Lukas Reimer of Vernon Christian School and Malcolm Swingle from Ecole Beairsto won or came second in their divisions at the School District 23 Chess Tournament in Kelowna. (Photo - submitted)

Three North Okanagan students made the right moves in Kelowna.

Rylan Terleski, from Coldstream Elementary, Lukas Reimer of Vernon Christian School and Malcolm Swingle from Ecole Beairsto competed in the School District 23 Chess Tournament on a recent Saturday in Kelowna.

Reimer and Swingle won their divisions. Reimer was first in the Grade 4 Division, beating out Terleski, who was second, while Swingle, a year older, captured the Grade 5 Division.



