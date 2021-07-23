‘Check your nuts’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA condemns lug nut looseners

A vehicle after a tire flew off on Highway 1 near Canmore, Alberta in July 2020. The driver was on her way home from the Okanagan where she believed her lug nuts were purposefully loosened. (Rick Bigland photo)

A pair of Alberta grandparents visiting family in the Central Okanagan were in for a shock when they went to head back home.

The two, who were in from Banff visiting their son and grandchildren after a long separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, found their vehicle had been tampered with while it sat parked in Kelowna — their lug nuts had been loosened.

“Were it not for the locking nut on the wheels, it’s very likely that this act of vandalism could have resulted in a horrific accident somewhere on the highway,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, who the couple contacted via email sharing their concerning story.

Letnick said it’s likely the true motives behind the act will never be known, but pointed to similar acts of vandalism to cars with Alberta plates that took place across B.C. last summer “in an effort by British Columbians to make them feel unwelcome in our province.”

“These senseless acts weren’t condoned back then and most certainly aren’t now, especially when travel is reopening, and many Canadians are once again looking to safely enjoy the Okanagan while supporting our local tourism and hospitality sector,” Letnick said.

“We must all do our part to make our neighbours and fellow Canadians feel welcome while safely abiding by public health guidelines.”

Letnick asked anybody who spots someone tampering with a vehicle to report it to the RCMP, adding it’s never a bad idea to “check your nuts” before heading for a long trip.

