Check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors: Vernon fire chief

Residents reminded to check their alarms and detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates. The reminder was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

As the clocks roll back to standard time on Sunday morning, Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents it’s also time to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates.

“Remember, working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

The National Fire Protection Association offers the following safety reminders for smoke alarms:

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement.

• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

• Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.

• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

• People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

• Replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

For more information on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide safety, visit nfpa.org.

Brendan Shykora

carbon monoxidefireVernon