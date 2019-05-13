Maiah Fujino (left) and her friends Brayden and Paige enjoy the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Cheers! Beer lovers swarm for Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was packed Saturday as beer fest returns

Whether it was light, dark, gluten-free or vegan, beer lovers were enjoying their drinks at the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival this past Saturday.

Temperatures were pushing close to 30 C with the beer festival bringing in product from over 60 B.C. and Alberta breweries and cideries at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Beer from popular Kelowna breweries BNA, Tree Brewing and Vice and Virtue as well as big B.C. breweries Stanley Park, Okanagan Springs and Parallel 49 were tapped as the festival brought in thousands to downtown.

“This is the kick-off of summer,” said Maiah Fujino who was enjoying the festival with her friends.

“Food is great, love the variety and the beer selection is wide and true.”

READ MORE: Saving the Central Okanagan Family Hub with “a lot for a little”

READ MORE: MLA throws full support behind shared use trails

Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing, set to open later in summer, was chosen as People’s Choice brewery as Port Moody’s Twin Sails Brewing was awarded Best of Fest. Both breweries will now have their brews available at The Train Station Pub.

Live music, sunny and hot weather, games, local food trucks and cold beverages were enough to sell out the event this year with close to 4,000 guests this year.

“Most we ever had,” said organizer Brittia Thompson.

READ MORE: Okanagan libero wins international volleyball award

READ MORE: Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

The success of this year’s beer fest has already led to the Great Okanagan Beer Festival setting a date for next’s years beer and cider party.

“It might be called the ‘Coachella’ of Kelowna,” said gluten-free beer lover Brayden Sangha.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season
Next story
Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

Just Posted

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Exhibition game in Kelowna prior to three-day Kelowna May Days tournament

Bear interrupts Vernon Cemetery visit

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Dancers kick up their heels in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

O’Keefe Ranch kicks off season with Mother’s Day celebrations

PHOTOS: O’Keefe Ranch’s season officially starts on May 12

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The incident happened in Lake Country about 11 a.m. Monday

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Most Read