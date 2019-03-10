Cheetah’s Show Lounge still open amidst sign citing closure

The strip club says the they will be open from Wednesday to Saturday

A week after re-opening, Cheetah’s Show Lounge had a closed sign posted on its door.

A representative for the strip club via Facebook Messenger says that they are not closed and will be open once again from Wednesday until Saturday.

The sign that was posted reads, ” Closed management f******g sucks,” and was signed from “The Staff.”

“We did not put up any sign, we are not sure why anyone would do that,” said Cheetah’s Show Lounge.

“There was no staff issue, the sign was false and made up.”

The strip club reopened March 1 after closing in 2015. Several years ago the adult entertainment hotspot closed down and turned into Cake, a night-club without a stage or shower in it.

Cake was short-lived and the Surrey-owned and operated business continued to have a licence with the City of Kelowna but never re-opened until now.

Back in 2015, the Adult Entertainment Association of Canada claimed strip clubs were closing due to lack of demand. However, in Kelowna the Liquid Zoo continued to thrive along with On The Roxx in Vernon.

