Chemical spill at Vernon elementary cleared

School District officials are thankful for a quick response from emergency personnel.

Vernon Fire Rescue services responded to the scene of a chemical spill at Okanagan Landing Elementary just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

“A parent had a chemical in the trunk of their car. When the trunk was opened the liquid spill on the ground. While our staff are trained to handle small chemical spills — approximately 250ml and less, dependent on the chemical — they felt the amount spilled was more than they felt comfortable handling,” said Maritza Reilly, district communications coordinator.

The school proceeded to call the fire department and the area was cordoned off from foot traffic.

We are thankful for the quick action from the fire department, who have cleaned up the area, as well as the care and attention from our staff at Okanagan Landing Elementary for keeping our students’ safety a top priority.

It was the second time Vernon Fire Rescue was called to the school, following a fire sparked by a kiln Tuesday morning. In that incident, students were evacuated after the gym filled with smoke.

Parker Crook | Reporter