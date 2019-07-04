Cherry-drying helicopter flies over farmland in the Okanagan. (submitted)

Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

Cherry season in the Okanagan takes a hit, farmers try to stay positive

The past two weeks has seen its fair share of inclement weather across the Okanagan and after seeing helicopters flying above farms to dry off this year’s cherry crop, farmers talk about how the rain has affected their farming season.

“Most of our stock is completely unpickable,” said Shelley Kempf, owner of Kempf Orchards. “Probably one of the worst years in 20 years.”

Shelley and her husband Herb have seen about 50 to 60 per cent of their cherries split, causing the early crop of cherries to be all but wiped out.

“Cherries do not want rain,” Kempf said. “We are going to try and keep going.”

READ MORE: Okanagan cherries enter the Japanese market

Kempf is trying to stay hopeful while going through the process of filing for crop insurance compensation and said that the crop later in summer might prove to be fresh and healthy. Otherwise, her nine-acre farmland will not be profitable.

Penny Gambell from Gambell Farms has a variety of crops on their farm, diversifying their portfolio so the impact from poor weather is minimal.

“It’s been a challenge, that’s for sure,” she said with a nervous laugh. “It’s been challenging.”

But overall, Gambell said her cherries are extra sweet this year, definitely pickable and will recover later in summer, weather permitting.

READ MORE: Cherry season is only a few weeks away and as healthy as ever

“A lot of farmers are keeping an eye on the weather but also planning for it,” said BC Fruit Growers’ Association president Bhupinder Dhaliwal.

There are many tactics farmers can use to mitigate damage to their crops Dhaliwal explained, such as proactive irrigation management, rain guards for the cherries or helicopter drying.

Gambell said helicopter drying isn’t economically worth it unless you have at least 10 acres. Instead, she said her son has been drying the cherries after rain fall to keep the cherries from serious splitting.

READ MORE: A young Kelownian’s fatal overdose inspires community-service award

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss
Next story
Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Just Posted

One year anniversary of missing Lumby man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Coldstream owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Vernon Panthers foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

North Okanagan residents encouraged to take community survey

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is participating in a province-wide survey to learn more about its residents

Vernon, North Okanagan teachers, worker finalists for Premier’s Awards

Three teachers and a Indigenous education worker nominated for Excellence in Eduaction awards

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Fraser Valley woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Okanagan-based BC Wildfire Services air tankers help in Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

More meter beaters on the lose in Kelowna

It’s estimated 85 parking meters were broken over Canada Day weekend

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Cherry season in the Okanagan takes a hit, farmers try to stay positive

Due to the recent rainfall, cherries across the valley are splitting

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

Summerland street banner designs shown

Five artists will have their banner designs displayed around the community

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Most Read