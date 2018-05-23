Cherryville Days down to single day due to high water

Officials make decision to move day to community hall as Hanson Park is flooded

The annual fun and frivolity of Cherryville Days will still happen. It’s just that this year’s 55th annual event has been reduced to one day, Saturday, June 2, due to high water in Hanson Park which is closed. The majority of events will take place at the Cherryville Community Hall. (Morning Star file photo)

High water at its community park has prompted officials to turn the 55th annual Cherryville Days into a one-day event and switch venues.

Hanson Park has been closed due to flooding from Cherry Creek so, after much discussion, the Cherryville Days committee decided to move activities to the Cherryville Community Hall and make the weekend a one-day event on Saturday, June 2.

“We’re trying to keep everyone safe,” said event chairperson Natalie Fleming. “There’s lots of fast-moving water in the creek so we’d have to put up fencing along there, which isn’t really feasible.

“The water in the park is by where the stage would be and it’s still quite wet and damp. The area was just seeded so we’re looking at trying to keep the grass nice.”

Cherryville Days will start with the annual pancake breakfast at the hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade lineup starts at 11 a.m. at the Cherryville Emporium. Judging is at 11:30 a.m. with the parade starting at noon, going to Cherryville Elementary School.

A bouncy castle will be up at the hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other events at the hall include:

* Concession from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.;

* Pet show, open to children and adults, starting at 1 p.m. Categories are Best Dressed, Best Trick, Best Behaved, Most Unusual, Pet-Owner Look-Alike;

* 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Beer Garden, down below outside basement;

* 1 to 3 p.m.: Bingo;

* 2 p.m.: Outhouse Races. Participants are asked to meet immediately after the parade to discuss race details. All racers must have helmets and footwear. Elbow/knee pads are optional but highly recommended.)

* 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Kids’ Games.

Cherryville Day will conclude with the ‘High Water Dance’ at the hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring the music of Feet First. Advance tickets are $15 and are available at Cherryville Emporium, Frank’s General Store; and in Lumby at Jitter Beans Coffee House. No minors.

Valhalla Helicopters will also offer helicopter rides for those wishing to get an aerial view of Cherryville. Flights will take from 79 Specht Road, next door to the hall, starting at noon. The cost is $60 per person for a 10-minute ride.

“The team at Valhalla Helicopters is experienced, personable and puts safety first,” said Fleming.

The schedule of events is available on the Cherryville website at www.Cherryville.net.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Hooray for Hollywood.’



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.