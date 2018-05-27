Cherryville hosts fire presentation, course

The fire safe presentation is May 30, firefighting course June 23-24

In an effort to prevent and prepare for wildfires, the Cherry Ridge Management Committee (CRCM) is hosting two events for Cherryville residents.

The first of which, the fire safe presentation, is set for May 30.

“This presentation will be about an hour long. (It’s) free, educational and recommended for everyone concerned about fires this summer,” said Wayne Cunneyworth of the CRMC.

A free S 100-5 fire fighting course is scheduled for June 23-24 at the Cherryville Community Hall. The $75 value will be paid by the CRMC.

To register, contact Cunneyworth at 250-547-9300. For more information, visit www.cherryville.net.

