Chicago will play at Prospera Place on Sept. 2. -Image: Chicago The Band

Chicago hits Kelowna stage Sept. 2

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members to play at Prospera Place

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and one of the most important, legendary rock bands of the 20th century are coming to Kelowna.

Chicago will grace the Prospera Place stage on Sept. 2, 2018, bringing their signature orchestral rock sound and thick catalogue of chart-topping hits.

With over 40 million albums sold, the band has cranked out hits such as “Make Me Smile”, “Colour My World”, “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday In The Park”.

The Grammy-winning group also holds bragging rights to something that very few bands of their era can boast; they’ve stayed together.

In fact, the original four founding members will be entering their 51st consecutive year of touring.

For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.ca

