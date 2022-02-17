Child care program launching at Vernon elementary school

Before and after school day care to be offered at Okanagan Landing Elementary in March

Okanagan Landing Elementary School will be offering its Seamless Day Before and After School Child Care program in March 2022. (Contributed)

More child care opportunities are coming to a Vernon elementary school.

Okanagan Landing Elementary School’s Seamless Day Before and After School Child Care program will be open to families beginning in March, the Vernon School District announced Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Seamless Day initiative provides before and after school care for Kindergarten students and other students as space allows. Students connect with familiar educators throughout the day, allowing the educators to support children’s interests and curiosities.The team includes two early childhood educators who also work alongside the Kindergarten teachers during the school day.

Before school care runs from 7:15 to 8:25 a.m. with a welcome, breakfast provided by the family and indoor and outdoor play. After school care is from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

The program will be open on all regular and early dismissal school days and closed on statutory and school holidays and professional development days.

The licenced child care facility has space for 12 children. Priority is being given to children in Kindergarten but as space allows, siblings of Kindergarten students and children in Grades 1 to 3 will be eligible.

Fees for the program are $350 per month for both before and after school care, $100 for before school care only and $250 for after school care only.

Those interested in registering are asked to complete a brief survey.

