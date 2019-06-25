Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

  • Jun. 25, 2019 3:33 p.m.
  • News

Police have confirmed that a child was hit and killed by a vehicle in a driveway this morning on Vancouver Island.

On June 25 at approximately 11:45 a.m. Shawnigan Lake RCMP members responded to a call of a child that had been struck in the driveway of a residence on Maynard Avenue in Cobble Hill in the Cowichan Valley.

Upon arrival BC Ambulance and fire rescue were already on scene and attempting lifesaving efforts, however the child succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Evidence gathered at this time does not indicate any impairment on part of the driver, police said, however the collision is still under investigation and Shawnigan Lake RCMP members are currently being assisted by the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services team.

Family members of the child are at the scene, and Victim Services is working with the family.

“This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Tim Desaulniers.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation. The Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means. Due to the privacy of the deceased (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation), they will not confirm or release an identification.

Previous story
Trudeau roasted as hypocrite for plastic forks at lunch
Next story
Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Alleged Vernon shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to Vernon arrest

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

Vernon businessowner challenges community to display Pride

“A huge reason why I made this challenge for other business was to offer LGBTQ+ community a safe place to eat, chat, shop, and get your haircut”

Vernon RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Rain delays repair of Shuswap road damaged in mudslide

Seymour Arm forest service road not expected to reopen until early next week

Okanagan RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The Kelowna RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

Opera Kelowna presents Opera in the Vines at Mission Hill Winery

The show will provide a “rare opportunity to get up close with Opera Kelowna’s most gifted singers”

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Truck smashes fence, building and knocks out power in Okanagan

Two heavily intoxicated men were discovered at the crash scene

Most Read