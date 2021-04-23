Children and pets warned to stay inside after second cougar attack in South Okanagan

The Penticton Indian Band council is working with the Natural Resources Department to contain the animal

A report of a second cougar attack has the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) warning residents not to let their children or pets outside on their own.

The RDOS shared the alert from the PIB regarding a second attack on family pets in the Westhills subdivision area above West Bench.

It is the second potential attack in three days, after a dog was killed and left with wounds that a veterinarian identified as coming from a cougar.

The area where the attacks occurred is in the south-east area of the Westhills subdivision, near the Outma School.

The map from the Penticton Indian Band highlighting the area where the two potential cougar attacks occurred.

The PIB is warning residents not to let children walk to school outside on their own, or to let them or pets play outside alone.

Trackers and members of the Natural Resources Department will be working together to contain the cougar and will be in the area where the attacks occurred.

“Please do not approach the personnel in the conduct of their duty as it may add unnecessary risk,” reads the notice from the PIB.

