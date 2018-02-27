B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Chilliwack’s court house has been evacuated this afternoon, following a bomb threat.
The Progress has a reporter on scene.
More to come.
Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core
Chilliwack’s court house has been evacuated this afternoon, following a bomb threat.
The Progress has a reporter on scene.
More to come.
Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says
Community Foundation North Okanagan teams up for info session with Vancouver Foundation
In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone
Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files
Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says
Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living partnership supports NOYFSS
Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions
Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core
Players from across province recruited for elite sides
Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files
Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says
Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living partnership supports NOYFSS
Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says
Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo
Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions
Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core