This is undated photo of Osoyoos Lake near the Nk’Mip RV Park where a man drowned June 29, 2021. (Tripadvisor)

This is undated photo of Osoyoos Lake near the Nk’Mip RV Park where a man drowned June 29, 2021. (Tripadvisor)

Chilliwack father drowns in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

Osoyoos RCMP are investigating the drowning of a Chilliwack man.

RCMP were called after the man was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake on June 29, at 4:42 p.m.

The 31-year-old man from Chilliwack had been in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child when others noticed the child alone and the man missing.

Friends and family quickly located the man unresponsive in the lake.

Life-saving efforts were started by his friends and others in the area and continued by first responders but were unsuccessful. The first responders contacted RCMP.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest prolific offender in possession of drugs, loaded gun

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
Next story
Canada Day as seen through an Indigenous lens

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said when news broke of the grisly discovery of the 215-plus Indigenous children buried at the site of a former Kamloops residential school and after Victoria announced it was cancelling its Canada Day celebrations, staff had to pause. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

The Furniture Emporium (New and Used), a fixture in downtown Vernon on the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street since 1963, is closing permanently as current owner Tom Smith retires. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon furniture store closing out

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor