Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

  • Aug. 16, 2022 12:15 p.m.
  • News

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationchilliwackHomicideKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nation women to guide framework for new Big House in Ahousaht territory near Tofino
Next story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
First 6 months of 2022 sees 23 drug deaths in Vernon

Images were posted to Facebook Aug. 15 of a dog tied to the back of a Coldstream Ranch flat bed truck while it travelled between Vernon and Kelowna (William Mastop/Facebook)
Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

Jane Gagnon holds up balloons left over from celebrating her 100th birthday Aug. 14, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Black Press)
‘I just love to live’: Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday

Penticton Sunrise Rotary members Margo Fleming, Colleen Lister and Holly Stengel holding their newest fundraising effort - a 1,000 piece puzzle depicting floating down the Channel. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Vernon ‘jigsaw guy’ turns iconic Penticton channel into 1,000 piece puzzle