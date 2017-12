Lake Country firefighters direct traffic around a Beaver Lake home after responding to a fire call Thursday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

A chimney fire at a Beaver Lake Rd. home in Winfield Thursday afternoon caused traffic to slow as Lake Country firefighters directed vehicles exiting off Highway 97 around the area. No one was harmed during the incident.

WATCH

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.