Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

China accused of ‘regularly’ intercepting Canadian military aircraft

Intercepts happened on a number of occasions between September and November

China is being accused of having “regularly” intercepted a Canadian military aircraft tasked with enforcing UN sanctions against North Korea.

The Department of National Defence says the intercepts happened on a number of occasions between September and November.

They involved a Canadian CP-140 Aurora surveillance aircraft flying out of Okinawa, Japan.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier did not provide further details, such as the number of incidents.

However, in a speech in Halifax earlier this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the Chinese military’s activities as “dangerous.”

Austin also said the number of intercepts of U.S., Canadian and other allied aircraft was increasing over the South and East China Seas.

RELATED: Japan, US hold joint arms drills amid China, North Korea worry

ChinaFederal PoliticsNorth Korea

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Death of child at hands of Islamic republic hits close to home for Kelowna’s Iranians
Next story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in city environmental ranking

Just Posted

A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)
Snowplow ditched up Vernon’s Silver Star Road

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE
Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes

The triggering of a chlorine gas alarm has closed the Vernon Aquatic Centre Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon pool reopened following closure

There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon