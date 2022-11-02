Chinese pagoda in Vernon park damaged and closed

Broken tiles on the pagoda roof have been deemed a potential hazard to the public

The Chinese pagoda located in Vernon’s Polson Park was damaged by a tree branch that fell during a windstorm in the summer of 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An eye-catching feature of Vernon’s Polson Park is currently closed to the public.

The park’s Chinese pagoda has been surrounded by barricades after a summer windstorm brought down a large tree branch, damaging the pagoda’s roof.

Broken tiles on the pagoda roof have been deemed a hazard to the public, and the pagoda is closed indefinitely.

“For public safety, the pagoda has been sectioned off with caution tape to advise the public to stay clear,” said city communications manager Christy Poirier.

“Staff are working with contractors to evaluate the damage and come up with options to rectify the structure.”

The pagoda, a Canadian centennial project, has stood in the park since 1967.

