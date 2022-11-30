UPDATE: Vernon pool reopened following closure

UPDATE:

The Vernon Aquatic Centre has reopened after it was temporarily closed for a chlorine gas alarm today (Wednesday).

Maintenance staff have performed an investigation and believe the alarm was likely triggered by a small residual amount of chlorine in an empty bottle that had been changed out earlier in the morning. The chlorine safety system has now been reset and is being monitored.

“While it is unfortunate that this situation occurred and inconvenienced our participants, it is reassuring to know that the system and safety protocols in place work to keep both the public and staff safe,” said Doug Ross, recreation services director.

“I am very proud of our lifeguarding and maintenance staff who acted quickly and followed our established procedures. I’d also like to thank Vernon Fire Rescue for its service today and for helping us confirm there was no safety risk to staff or the public.”

Greater Vernon Recreation Services thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while the pool was temporarily closed.

ORIGINAL:

The Vernon Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed due to the activation of the chlorine gas alarm.

The alarm was triggered just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the pool.

The City of Vernon says lifeguards and maintenance staff followed safety protocol in evacuating all pool guests to the recreation centre’s auditorium.

Firefighters arrived on scene and are now assessing the situation with the Aquatic Centre’s maintenance team.

Few details are currently available but crews on site have confirmed that the small amount of chlorine was contained within the centre’s chlorine bottle room.

“Maintenance staff and the firefighters have reset and are monitoring the chlorine system. The system will be re-evaluated at 1 p.m. and a decision will be made at that time regarding re-opening of the pool,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “As soon as we have more information, we will provide it to the community.”

