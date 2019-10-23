Chlorine gas shut down Vernon pool

The Aquatic Centre was closed briefly Tuesday following a chlorine gas alarm

The Vernon Aquatic Centre was shut down temporarily yesterday (Oct. 22) at 4 p.m. after a chlorine gas alarm sounded.

The Aquatic Centre staff responded quickly and evacuated the pool area following established safety protocols.

Maintenance staff were able to conduct an investigation as the level of chlorine gas detected was low. Staff determined a small amount of residual chlorine gas coming from an empty tank that had been taken off the line and changed 30 minutes prior was responsible for the alarm and the tank was resealed and systems were reset before the pool returned to normal operations shortly after.

“While it is unfortunate that this incident inconvenienced some of our facility users, this occurrence served as a test of our newly updated chlorine safety system,” manager Gary Lefebvre said.

“I am happy to say it worked and I am very proud of our staff, who acted quickly and followed our safety procedures to ensure both their safety and the safety of the public.”

READ MORE: 32 parking stalls pitched in 48-unit Vernon housing project

READ MORE: Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake
Next story
Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

Chlorine gas shut down Vernon pool

The Aquatic Centre was closed briefly Tuesday following a chlorine gas alarm

32 parking stalls pitched in 48-unit Vernon housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Treats and creeps at Vernon museum

Ever feel like you’re being watched? This Halloween, you will be at the GVAM

North Okanagan district wins gold for communication

RDNO awarded prestigious international award for new plan

Penalty trouble: North Okanagan Knights punished by league for icing ineligible player

The Knights have had four wins removed from their standings

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

COLUMN: Extreme expressions of political hatred

Online anger against Trudeau reached extreme levels

EDITORIAL: The wishes of the voters

While the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what Canadian voters have chosen

Most Read