Chlorine gas shut down Vernon pool

The Vernon Aquatic Centre was shut down temporarily yesterday (Oct. 22) at 4 p.m. after a chlorine gas alarm sounded.

The Aquatic Centre staff responded quickly and evacuated the pool area following established safety protocols.

Maintenance staff were able to conduct an investigation as the level of chlorine gas detected was low. Staff determined a small amount of residual chlorine gas coming from an empty tank that had been taken off the line and changed 30 minutes prior was responsible for the alarm and the tank was resealed and systems were reset before the pool returned to normal operations shortly after.

“While it is unfortunate that this incident inconvenienced some of our facility users, this occurrence served as a test of our newly updated chlorine safety system,” manager Gary Lefebvre said.

“I am happy to say it worked and I am very proud of our staff, who acted quickly and followed our safety procedures to ensure both their safety and the safety of the public.”

