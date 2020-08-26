BC Wildfire Service, Aug. 22.

Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

There is minimal growth on the blaze 6 km from Okanagan Falls

As of Tuesday at 7 p.m. the Christie Mountain wildfire is classified as held, meaning there is minimal growth on the blaze.

The fire remains at 2,035 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has rescinded the evacuation alert and order for 244 properties in Heritage Hill in Electoral Area “D”.

As of mid-afternoon on Aug. 25, those living in the 74 homes still under the evacuation order were allowed to start returning to their properties.

Home and business owners alike in the area will receive re-entry kits, which will detail solid waste collection changes and other information they need to settle back in. The kits are available at the checkpoint and will be given to residents and business owners upon entry.

Overnight 17 firefighters remained on-site.

According to BC Wildfire, crews will continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and are looking for potential areas for small burn out opportunities. They continue to make progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines.

The cause of the fire, that sparked on Aug. 18, remains under investigation.

