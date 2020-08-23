Christie Mountain Wildfire sees minimal growth of 35 hectares overnight

The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares and 170 firefighters remain on scene

Friday at noon, an area evacuation order was initiated for the vicinity of the wildfire area, restricting people without authorization from traveling within mapped geographical boundaries. (BC Wildfire Service Photo)

The Christie Mountain wildfire saw minimal growth in size over Saturday night, thanks to the work of ground and air crews from across the province.

The wildfire has grown 35.0 hectares overnight, which Nicole Bonnet, information officer with Wildfire Service, said was to be expected during the City of Penticton’s noon press conference on Saturday. The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares in size.

An aerial track was completed of the Christie Mountain (K51287) wildfire, it is now approximately 2,035 ha in size. This video was taken looking west over #Penticton from within the fire perimeter. Minimal fire behavior has limited growth over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/DJueewbZ8Y — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 23, 2020

The atmosphere was stable on site of the fire yesterday, according to BC Wildfire Services. Fire behavior was minimal for most of the day yesterday but started to increase on the southeast flank. The fire is burning in difficult rocky and sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews and heavy equipment.

READ MORE: Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

170 firefighters, 16 helicopters, 8 heavy equipment and 40 firefighters worked overnight with support from multiple fire departments and structure protection personnel.

Today, 170 firefighters will work on-site in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments. They will continue to build upon the ongoing progress on the southwest flank of the fire strengthening control lines for values protection. They will be supported by 16 helicopters and four water tenders. Crews continue to work on access points and contingency lines on the north and east flanks with eight pieces of machinery in the heavy equipment group.

Crews continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and are looking for potential areas for small burn out opportunities. They continue to make great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the evacuation order is still in effect.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents offer words of support to Penticton during Christie Mountain wildfire

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter