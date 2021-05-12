Christie Mountain wildlife area near Penticton closed to public

As a result of damage done by the Christie Mountain wildfire in 2020, the McTaggart-Cowan wildlife management area has been closed to the public.
The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development issued a notice on May 12 that the damaged area, part of an established habitat for at-risk bighorn sheep, would be closed to the public.
The area damaged by the fire is closed to allow the area to recover, while it is most vulnerable to impacts from people.
The rest of the area is also closed to camping, motor-vehicle use and mushroom picking.
The Christie Mountain wildfire burned more than 2,200 hectares of land across the mountain and in the McTaggart-Cowanwildlife management area from Aug. 18 until it was deemed held on Sept. 1, 2020.
This closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure has been obtained or to Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities. The Penticton Indian Band and the province are working collaboratively to assess and monitor public use in the wildlife management area following the wildfire.
