A blue recycling bin is shown with Christmas wrapping paper, bottles, along with other items that get thrown out after Christmas in Gatineau, Que, across the river from Ottawa. Canadians will send more than 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper and gift bags to the garbage dump this year, and Christmas presents are the biggest culprit. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Christmas wrapping paper, packaging, food scraps, tree all recyclable in Vernon

City urging residents to keep items out of their garbage cans

The holidays are here, and along with the parties, dinners, and gifting traditions, often comes an increase in household waste.

Managing your household waste over the holiday season doesn’t have to be a chore. It can be as easy as 1, 2, 3.

1) Recycle first

Place wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, beverage containers, cardboard, glass, and plastic materials in your blue and grey RecycleBC bins for curbside collection.

2) Divert organic waste

Use your green-lidded organics cart for all food scraps and other accepted compostable materials, such as soiled papers like napkins or paper towel. Wrap food scraps in newspaper or a BPI-certified compostable bag to reduce the risk of material freezing to the inside of the cart.

Please note:

Live Christmas trees cannot go in the organics cart. Following the holiday season, you can drop off your live tree, free of charge, at the drop zone on the former Kin Race Track lands (beside Kal Tire Place) to be chipped and recycled. Trees can be dropped off until Jan. 16.

Plastic materials are not accepted in organics carts. Please recycle your plastic.

3) Use your garbage cart last

Put any remaining non-recyclable and non-compostable materials in your garbage cart. This may include certain kinds of gift wrapping, damaged decorations, or adhesive material.

When items are properly sorted into recycling, organics and garbage, it helps you better manage your household waste for pick up. Easy as 1, 2, 3.

For more tips on managing holiday household waste, or about how the waste collection program works in Vernon, visit vernon.ca/wasteaware.

