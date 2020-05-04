Pat Fortune, dressed as Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, was the first customer at Millionaires’ Row Cider in Summerland on May 1. The cidery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing regulations are in effect. (Contributed)

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

A new cidery has opened in Summerland.

Millionaires’ Row, a family-run business in the Prairie Valley area, opened on May 1 with four types of cider available.

High and Dry is a dry blend of cider and dessert apples. Modern Miracle is a lightly sweetened cider. Making a Mint is a cider with flavours of mint, lemon and hibiscus. Hob on Board is a hop-flavoured cider.

The cidery, at 14113 Dale Meadows Rd., is in the heart of what was once Summerland’s Millionaires’ Row and is across the street from an orchard once owned by Sir Herbert Holt, Canada’s richest citizen at the time.

Holt was a director of more than 300 companies and was also the national president of the Royal Bank of Canada.

When Sir Thomas Shaughnessy founded Summerland in the early 1900s, he convinced several of his wealthy business partners to invest in the community.

