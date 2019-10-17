Cinderella pop-up store helps Vernon grads, teens

Teens Count Too hosting fundraiser where graduation dresses and suits are available for purchase

Teens Count Too will hold a Cinderella Project Pop Up Store, selling dresses and suits for graduation, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. (Photo submitted)

Teens Count Too can help those looking for a graduation dress or tuxedo.

The Vernon organization will host what it’s calling its Cinderella Project Pop Up Store on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 2-7 p.m., in the Prestige Vernon Lodge’s Ballroom 33.

Dresses and suits will range from $20-149.

“Our inventory is quite large so we believe a fundraiser with the dresses and suits at a very reduced price will not only benefit many teens in the grad class of 2020 through the fundraiser but other grads and teens through the money raised,” said Garry Molitwenik with Teens Count Too.

READ MORE: Tolko builds youth support

In 2018, at Christmas, the organization assisted 300 teenagers with the Salvation Army, gave scholarships to six different schools and helped 45 grads this past spring with its Cinderella project.

We are hosting a fundraiser on October 22, 2019, to raise some money to assist teens in our community and surrounding community. Last Christmas we assisted 300 teens with the Salvation Army, gave scholarships to six different schools and 45 grads this spring with our Cinderella project.

It’s a cash-only event and there is an ATM available in the hotel lobby.

Alterations are not included.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.