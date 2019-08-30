Citizen arrest leads to suspect in suspicious Okanagan house fire

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire just after 12 a.m. Friday morning

Update: 10:58 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have arrested a male suspect after the house fire which tore through an empty residence in Rutland.

Before police arrived to the fire on Galbraith Place, which was blazing through a two storey house and its attached carriage house, local residents in the area performed a citizen’s arrest of the man they believed responsible for the fire.

Arson-related charges are pending for the 24-year-old Kelowna resident as the investigation continues. This was only one of multiple fires that have been reported in the area.

“While there have been other fires reported in this area, it is too early to know if the incidents are linked and the same firebug is responsible. Investigators will be looking for linkages between each incident as part of their investigation,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The quick actions of public assisted the police in the apprehension of the suspect and fortunately no one was hurt during the process.”

Anyone with further information can contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

____

Original: 7:45 a.m.

An overnight fire that tore through an unoccupied Kelowna home has been deemed suspicious.

At around 12 a.m. Friday morning, Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire that had flames coming through a two storey, double garage house as well as the attached carriage house.

“Fire crews were able to knock the fire down the fire and prevent any extension,” said platoon captain John Kelly.

The fire is now being investigated by RCMP and KFD investigators.

Kelowna Fire Department reminds people that smoke alarms save lives.

