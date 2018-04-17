(Thinkstock Photos)

City announces load restrictions

Heavy loads not permitted on City of Vernon roads;

The City of Vernon, pursuant to its traffic bylaw, has given notice that that load restrictions will be in place effective immediately on all roadways in the city.

All roads will be limited to 70 per cent legal axle weight.

Overweight permits will not be granted. All term overweight permits are invalid for the duration of the restrictions.

The restrictions affect only Vernon roads; provincial highways are not affected.

The city implements load restrictions annually because the roads can be damaged by excessive loads in the spring when the ground is very wet.

A similar restriction was issued earlier in 2017, on Feb. 21.


