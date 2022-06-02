City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)

Rain, warmer temperatures and melting snow.

It’s a trifecta of the spring freshet, now underway in the North Okanagan.

Snow continues to melt in higher elevations and creek levels are fluctuating from increased water flow and periods of rain.

As of 10:45 a.m. today, Thursday, June 2, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory for systems throughout the Southern Interior. The advisory includes the Okanagan and tributaries in Vernon and the surrounding area.

As of Noon today, Thursday, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime high temperatures in Vernon to be in the mid-to high-teens between Friday and Sunday this week, with periods of rain during the same timeframe.

“Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be cautious near creeks as water levels are expected to continue fluctuating in the coming days,” said the city in a release. “Everyone is encouraged to stay away from creekbanks, particularly with children and pets, and to be aware of potential hazards.”

City crews continue to monitor public infrastructure and water levels along the three major creeks within Vernon’s municipal boundary (Upper BX, Lower BX, and Vernon Creek). Crews report that water levels have increased in each of the local systems but that all three creeks have additional capacity available.

The city encourages all property owners adjacent to creeks and streams to consider whether they are prepared for rising water levels and what steps they may need to take to mitigate risk and protect their property.

“Property owners are responsible for protecting private property,” said the city. “If you are looking for resources for preparedness information, you can visit the PreparedBC portion of the province’s website.

If flood risk warrants protective works, residents may access sand and sandbags at the City of Vernon operations building, located at 1900-48th Avenue. The sand pile and sandbags are located outside the east entrances of the operations yard located on Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags.

For the most up-to-date information on flood and freshet conditions and advisories, visit the B.C. River Forecast Centre web page.

