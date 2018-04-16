Playing fields in the City of Vernon are closed because of weather and wet conditions. (City of Vernon photo)

City closes playing fields

Vernon outdoor facilities soft due to saturated conditions from rain and snowmelt

The City of Vernon has temporarily closed play fields to public use.

Public works manager James Rice said that fields are saturated due to recent rain and snowmelt.

“The fields are exceptionally soft and using them for casual play and sport practice may damage the turf conditions,” said Rice.

The city respectfully requests field users to stay off playing fields until conditions improve.

City staff will monitor field conditions and advise the public when use is permitted.

