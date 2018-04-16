City closes playing fields

The City of Vernon has temporarily closed play fields to public use.
Public works manager James Rice said that fields are saturated due to recent rain and snowmelt.
“The fields are exceptionally soft and using them for casual play and sport practice may damage the turf conditions,” said Rice.
The city respectfully requests field users to stay off playing fields until conditions improve.
City staff will monitor field conditions and advise the public when use is permitted.
