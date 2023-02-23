Kelowna City Councillor Luke Stack. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

Kelowna City Councillor Luke Stack. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

City council to tee up future of Kelowna Springs Golf course

‘It is my hope this property will continue to be operated as a golf course’

An effort to save Kelowna Springs Golf Course from the industrial bunker goes before city council Feb. 27.

Coun. Luke Stack indicated his intent to bring forward a resolution to amend the future land use designation of the golf course in January.

READ MORE: Another round aimed at saving popular Kelowna golf course

The previous council had considered the matter in 2022, however, it did not advance the amending bylaw to a public hearing.

The 106-acre property, located at 480 Penno Road, is currently designated private recreational. In 2022, the Official Community Plan (OCP) the future designation was changed to industrial.

Council was divided at the time on what the designation should be.

READ MORE: ‘Save it or pave it’: Councillor chimes in on future of Kelowna Springs golf course

“After hearing extensively from the public, I concluded that the appropriate future land use for this property should continue to be private recreational,” Stack states in his draft resolution.

He also notes that the continuous loss of open green space is negatively affecting the quality of life for Kelowna residents and visitors.

“It is my hope this property will continue to be operated as a golf course, but the decision to operate the golf course remains with the property owner.”

A 2022 staff report to council projected a significant need for industrial lands in the city over the next twenty years to keep pace with demand.

According to that report, Kelowna Springs golf course ownership approached the city in 2020 to explore opportunities for either a commercial or industrial land use designation change for the property.

READ MORE: Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaGolfRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners recently received 84,000 pounds of peas that will go into their dehydrated soup mix, which will be delivered to poor nations to help with food security overseas. (Brad Egerton/Facebook)
North Okanagan Valley Gleaners swimming in 84,000 pounds of peas

The Okanagan champion Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream have been seeded eighth for the 16-team B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Basketball finals March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)
Coldstream girls ranked No. 8 for B.C. basketball finals

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon residents vexed by new cemetery rules

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
MP Mel Arnold opposed to closing of salmon farms