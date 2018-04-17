City discusses capital projects

Citizens and business owners of Vernon are invited to come to the 2018 capital projects open house today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre (3310–37th Avenue).

“The capital projects are the major initiatives that the city will undertake this year,” said Mark Dowhaniuk, manager of infrastructure management. “The open house is a great opportunity to talk to the people who are managing the projects and to discuss the designs with the project teams.”

RELATED: Work continues on Kal Lake Road…

If you’re not able to attend today and you’d like more information regarding a project, contact the infrastructure management department at 250-550-3634 or visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.